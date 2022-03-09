WISCONSIN, March 9 - An Act to create 20.285 (1) (cm) and 36.615 of the statutes; Relating to: creating a teacher pledge loan repayment program administered by the Board of Regents of the University of Wisconsin System, granting rule-making authority, and making an appropriation. (FE)
Status: S - Education
Important Actions (newest first)
/2021/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb1063
You just read:
SB1063 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2022-03-09
