Province Proclaims March Rendez-Vous de la Francophonie 2022

CANADA, March 9 - Released on March 9, 2022

The Legislative Secretary for Francophone Affairs Todd Goudy today proclaimed the month of March as "Rendez-vous de la Francophonie 2022" in Saskatchewan in a special noon hour ceremony at the Saskatchewan legislature. Held annually across Canada, Rendez-vous de la Francophonie promotes Francophone culture and the French language and coincides with the International Day of La Francophonie on March 20.

"Saskatchewan's Fransaskois community is filled with dedicated, creative, entrepreneurial and passionate people and Rendez-vous is a chance to recognize their contribution to our province," Goudy said. "With many opportunities to learn about Francophone culture and participate in Francophone activities during this month, I encourage everyone, regardless of language or culture, to celebrate Rendez-vous."

"Our appreciation and thanks go out to the Government of Saskatchewan for recognizing this 24th edition of the Rendez-vous de la Francophonie Canadienne in Saskatchewan," Assemblée Communautaire fransaskoise (ACF) President Denis Simard said. "As is the custom for Les Rendez-vous, we invite the population across Saskatchewan to discover the Fransaskois community with its traditions that unite us within la Francophonie worldwide and across the province as a community."

This year marks the 24th anniversary of Rendez-vous celebrations in Saskatchewan. There are a series of activities occurring throughout various communities across the province to mark the month.

In Saskatchewan, planned events include visits to Government House, Moose Jaw's Western Development Museum and other historic landmarks by Vitalité 55+, which aims to promote healthy lifestyles among seniors, there will also be a series of local concerts by artist Christian De La Luna. To learn about an event near you, visit the calendar section of Rendez-vous de la Francophonie website, available in English and French at www.rvf.ca.

"By bringing together so many people to celebrate across the country, Rendez-vous shines a light on the vibrant culture of our Francophone communities," Goudy said.

For more information about French-language services provided by the Government of Saskatchewan, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/bonjour.

