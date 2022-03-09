WISCONSIN, March 9 - An Act to renumber 303.065 (5) (a); to amend 303.065 (5) (intro.); and to create 303.065 (5) (ad) to (ap) of the statutes; Relating to: withholdings from the salary or wages of an employed inmate.
Status: S - Judiciary and Public Safety
Important Actions (newest first)
/2021/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb1069
You just read:
SB1069 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety - 2022-03-09
