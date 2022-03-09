WISCONSIN, March 9 - An Act to create 101.122 and 101.19 (1g) (ar) of the statutes; Relating to: regulating trampoline parks, providing an exemption from emergency rule procedures, and granting rule-making authority. (FE)
Status: S - Labor and Regulatory Reform
Important Actions (newest first)
/2021/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb1070
You just read:
SB1070 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Labor and Regulatory Reform - 2022-03-09
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.