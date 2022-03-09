Submit Release
SB1070 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Labor and Regulatory Reform - 2022-03-09

WISCONSIN, March 9 - An Act to create 101.122 and 101.19 (1g) (ar) of the statutes; Relating to: regulating trampoline parks, providing an exemption from emergency rule procedures, and granting rule-making authority. (FE)

Status: S - Labor and Regulatory Reform

