WISCONSIN, March 9 - An Act to create 5.05 (11r), 20.510 (1) (fg) and 20.510 (1) (fh) of the statutes; Relating to: grants to municipalities and counties for purposes of election administration and making an appropriation. (FE)
Status: S - Elections, Election Process Reform and Ethics
Important Actions (newest first)
/2021/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb1076
You just read:
SB1076 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Elections, Election Process Reform and Ethics - 2022-03-09
