WISCONSIN, March 9 - An Act to create 71.05 (6) (b) 57. of the statutes; Relating to: hazard pay grant program, an income tax subtraction for hazard pay, special education aid and UW System funding, granting rule-making authority, and making an appropriation. (FE)
Status: S - Economic and Workforce Development
Important Actions (newest first)
/2021/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb1068
You just read:
SB1068 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Economic and Workforce Development - 2022-03-09
