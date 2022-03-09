SB1077 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Elections, Election Process Reform and Ethics - 2022-03-09

WISCONSIN, March 9 - An Act to amend 15.01 (2), 15.06 (2) (b) 1. and 15.06 (10); and to create 15.61 (1) (a) 5m. and 15.61 (5) (c) of the statutes; Relating to: adding a member to the Elections Commission and modifying the per diem for members of the Elections Commission and Ethics Commission. (FE)