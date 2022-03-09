SB1082 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Government Operations, Legal Review and Consumer Protection - 2022-03-09
WISCONSIN, March 9 - An Act to amend 16.75 (1) (a) 1.; and to create 16.289, 16.75 (10n) and 20.935 of the statutes; Relating to: call centers relocating to foreign countries, state procurement contracts for call center services, state benefits for call centers, and providing a penalty. (FE)
Status: S - Government Operations, Legal Review and Consumer Protection
Important Actions (newest first)
/2021/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb1082