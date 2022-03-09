Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,052 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,646 in the last 365 days.

SJR112 in Sen: Available for scheduling - 2022-03-09

WISCONSIN, March 9 - Relating to: honoring the professional career and public service of Legislative Fiscal Bureau Director Bob Lang.

Status: S - Available for Scheduling

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
3/9/2022 Sen. Available for scheduling  

History

Date / House Action Journal
3/9/2022 Sen. Introduced by Senator Marklein; cosponsored by Representative Vos  
3/9/2022 Sen. Read and referred to Committee on Senate Organization  
3/9/2022 Sen. Available for scheduling  

/2021/proposals/reg/sen/joint_resolution/sjr112

You just read:

SJR112 in Sen: Available for scheduling - 2022-03-09

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.