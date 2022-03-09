AB604 in Sen: Read first time and referred to committee on Housing, Commerce and Trade - 2022-03-09

WISCONSIN, March 9 - An Act to amend 20.505 (7) (b), 20.505 (7) (fm), 20.505 (7) (ft), 20.505 (7) (h) and 20.505 (7) (kg); and to create 16.3087, 16.311 and 943.135 of the statutes; Relating to: pay for performance grant requirements, housing navigator grants, use of public lands to provide temporary residence for the homeless, making an appropriation, and providing a penalty. (FE)