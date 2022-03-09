New five-lane Steveston Interchange moves ahead

CANADA, March 9 - As part of the program to replace the George Massey Tunnel, the Province is taking the next step to replace the Steveston Interchange, which will improve connections for vehicles, transit users, pedestrians and cyclists.

After a thorough procurement process, the Province has chosen a preferred proponent to design and build the Steveston Interchange Project.

“Our government is moving ahead on the replacement of the George Massey Tunnel, and we are starting by addressing one of the worst bottlenecks in the area – the Steveston Interchange,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “By expanding the Steveston Interchange from two to five lanes, we’re improving travel for people living in Steveston and Richmond, and for those who travel the George Massey Tunnel corridor daily.”

The team chosen to design and build the Steveston Interchange Project is:

Flatiron Constructors Canada Limited; and Urban Systems Ltd.

“The replacement of the Steveston Interchange will help keep Richmond connected and make it easier for people to get to school, work, errands and activities,” said Kelly Greene, MLA for Richmond-Steveston. “Ahead of the new, eight-lane Massey Tunnel replacement that will also see connections for transit and active transportation, this project is a great step forward.”

The Steveston Interchange Project will replace the existing two-lane overpass structure at Steveston Highway and Highway 99 with a new structure that accommodates two eastbound lanes and three westbound lanes, including a left-turn lane. The new interchange will also improve access to transit stops and pedestrian and cycling connections on Highway 99.

B.C.’s Budget 2022 includes funding for the Highway 99 Tunnel Program, which will see a toll-free, eight-lane tunnel built to replace the aging George Massey Tunnel. Once the new tunnel is in place in 2030, travel time and reliability will be improved for traffic headed from Steveston Highway into the tunnel, further reducing congestion at the Steveston Interchange.

On Sept. 28, 2021, following a request for qualifications, the Government of B.C. invited the three bidding teams to participate in the request for proposals stage to design and build the Steveston Interchange Project.

The next step is to finalize an agreement with the preferred proponent. With a successful contract award, construction is planned to begin later this year and be completed in 2025.

More information on the Highway 99 Tunnel Program is available online: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation-projects/highway-99-tunnel-program