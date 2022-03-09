AB682 in Sen: Read first time and referred to committee on Government Operations, Legal Review and Consumer Protection - 2022-03-09

WISCONSIN, March 9 - An Act to amend 103.503 (title), 103.503 (1) (a), 103.503 (1) (c), 103.503 (1) (e), 103.503 (1) (f), 103.503 (1) (h), 103.503 (1) (i), 103.503 (2), 103.503 (3) (a) (intro.), 2. and 3., 103.503 (4) (a) (intro.) and 103.503 (4m) (b); and to create 103.503 (1) (k) and 103.503 (6) and (7) of the statutes; Relating to: grant related to the Verso Paper Mill in the city of Wisconsin Rapids, loan guarantee related to the Park Falls Pulp and Paper Mill in the city of Park Falls, substance abuse prevention on certain public projects, and granting rule-making authority. (FE)