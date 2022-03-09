Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,053 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,647 in the last 365 days.

AB682 in Sen: Read first time and referred to committee on Government Operations, Legal Review and Consumer Protection - 2022-03-09

WISCONSIN, March 9 - An Act to amend 103.503 (title), 103.503 (1) (a), 103.503 (1) (c), 103.503 (1) (e), 103.503 (1) (f), 103.503 (1) (h), 103.503 (1) (i), 103.503 (2), 103.503 (3) (a) (intro.), 2. and 3., 103.503 (4) (a) (intro.) and 103.503 (4m) (b); and to create 103.503 (1) (k) and 103.503 (6) and (7) of the statutes; Relating to: grant related to the Verso Paper Mill in the city of Wisconsin Rapids, loan guarantee related to the Park Falls Pulp and Paper Mill in the city of Park Falls, substance abuse prevention on certain public projects, and granting rule-making authority. (FE)

Status: S - Government Operations, Legal Review and Consumer Protection

Important Actions (newest first)

/2021/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab682

You just read:

AB682 in Sen: Read first time and referred to committee on Government Operations, Legal Review and Consumer Protection - 2022-03-09

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.