Governor Newsom Statement on Death of Los Angeles County Fire Captain

Published: Mar 09, 2022

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement regarding the death of Los Angeles County Fire Department Fire Captain Steven McCann:

“Fire Captain McCann’s passing is a tragic loss for his loved ones, the Los Angeles County Fire Department, and the community he steadfastly protected for more than 16 years. Jennifer and I send our heartfelt condolences as we mourn the passing of a dedicated and courageous public servant.”

Captain McCann, 48, passed away on February 9, 2022 after suffering a medical emergency while on duty.

Captain McCann, Fire Station 166, Battalion 10, dedicated more than 16 years of service to the community. He is survived by his mother and three daughters.

In honor of Fire Captain McCann, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.

###