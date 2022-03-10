Vehicle Sought in a Fatal Hit and Run: 18th Street and Florida Avenue, Northwest

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle sought in a fatal hit and run resulting that occurred on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at the intersection of 18th Street and Florida Avenue, Northwest.

Preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 8:03 pm, suspect entered the victim’s unoccupied vehicle in the 1800 block of Vernon Street, Northwest. The suspect attempted to flee the scene in the vehicle and struck the victim at the listed location. The suspect then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and found that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 33 year-old Rakesh Patel, of Silver Spring, MD.

The vehicle is described as a dark silver Mercedes E350 with Ohio tag EVB5183. The vehicle was captured by nearby cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.