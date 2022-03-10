MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, February 28, 2022 to Monday, March 7, 2022

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, February 28, 2022, through Monday, March 7, 2022, MPD detectives and officers recovered 41 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, February 28, 2022

A Herstal FN 503 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Justin Ambrose, of Dumfries, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 22-028-312

A Kalashnikov Rebel .22 caliber rifle, a .556 caliber “Ghost Gun” rifle, a Mossberg 715P .22 caliber assault rifle, and a Masterpiece Arms Defender 9mm caliber handgun (all pictured below) were recovered in the 700 block of Croissant Place, Southeast. CCN: 22-028-681

Wednesday, March 2, 2022

A FIE Titan .25 caliber handgun and a Lorcin L25 .25 caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 800 block of Barnaby Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Zephaniah Rivers, of Southeast, D.C., for Fugitive from Justice, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Alter the Identification Marks of a Weapon. CCN: 22-029-331

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 300 block of Parkland Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Malik Jackson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-029-671

A Glock 20 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of Trenton Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Ricardo Russell Barbour, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-029-684

Thursday, March 3, 2022

A Smith & Wesson M&P .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Sheridan Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Joshua Nathaniel Bennett, of Forestville, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-029-836

A Llama Parabellum 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 200 block of Upshur Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 39-year-old Bruce Darnell Reed, Jr., of Northwest, D.C., for Failure to Appear, Felon in Possession, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, No Permit, Bench Warrant, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-029-923

A Ruger P95-DC 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 6000 block of Eads Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Brittany Nicole Williams, of Northeast, D.C., for Fugitive from Justice, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Carrying a Pistol without a License, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-030-030

A Crosman Arms 760 Pumpmaster .17 7caliber BB gun was recovered in the 2400 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 22-030-059

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun and a Stoeger P350 12 gauge shotgun were recovered in the 1700 block of Frankford Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Tyree Williams, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun outside a Home or Business, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-030-116

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 43-year-old Edwin Arnold Arrington, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. CCN: 22-030-272

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of 17th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Diallo Jahi Young, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-030-280

Friday, March 4, 2022

A Taurus 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of 18th Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-030-467

A SCCY Industries CPX-1 9mm caliber handgun and a .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun were recovered in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-030-652

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Howard Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Melvin Alonzo Woodard, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-030-654

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of 15th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old David Antoine Scott, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-030-715

Two Glock BB guns were recovered in the 1000 block of 22nd Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., and 14-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Possession of a BB gun. CCN: 22-030-733

A Glock 48 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 24-year-old Chaquan Michael Barbett, of Southeast, D.C., and 21-year-old Steffone Threatt, of Springdale, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed. CCN: 22-030-798

Saturday, March 5, 2022

A Firefly GSG .22 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of De Sales Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Nabieu Yusuf Kamara, of Upper Marlboro, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 22-030-919

A Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 37-year-old Shanika Hill, of Northeast, D.C., and 23-year-old Lorenzo Dennie, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. CCN: 22-031-044

Sunday, March 6, 2022

A Glock 21 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Wahler Place, Southeast. CCN: 22-031-525

A Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2500 block of Elvans Road, Southeast. CCN: 22-031-753

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of V Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-031-780

Monday, February 7, 2022

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 700 block of Princeton Place, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Vonne Carroll, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-032-081

A Ruger EC9s 9mm caliber handgun and a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun were recovered in the 2000 block of Savannah Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-032-186

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3400 block of 22nd Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Rahman Elijah Mills, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Device. CCN: 22-032-191

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Langston Place, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 22-year-old Melvin Sylvester Green, of Southeast, D.C., and 27-year-old Dajuan Bates, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-032-235

A Springfield Armory XD-40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Kristian Galicia, of Silver Spring, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-032-268

A 5.56 caliber “Ghost Gun” rifle was recovered in the 2900 block Knox Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old David Warren Childs, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-032-270

A Bushmaster XM15-E25 .223 caliber rifle was recovered in the 1600 block of 28th Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-032-288

A Springfield XD-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of First Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Amos Jones, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Parole Violation, Resisting Arrest, and Bench Warrant. CCN: 22-032-310

A Mossberg 715P .22 caliber assault rifle was recovered in the 1900 block of Savannah Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Jordan Linsey Roberts, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-032-331

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield EZ .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Douglas Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Romeo Brown, of no fixed address, for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Destruction of Property, Receiving Stolen Property, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Carrying a Pistol without a License, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-032-276

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun. In addition, the ATF is offering an additional reward of up to $5,000 for the recovery of a “ghost gun” and/or handgun equipped with a conversion device through the end of the year. While previously only tips that led to convictions were rewarded, now information that leads to the arrest and recovery of a firearm will receive reward payments.

