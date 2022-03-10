Suspect Sought in an Unarmed Carjacking and Kidnapping Offense: 5200 Block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Unarmed Carjacking and Kidnapping offense that occurred on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in the 5200 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 7:39 am, the suspect entered an occupied vehicle that was parked at the listed location. The suspect fled with the vehicle while the victim was still inside. A short time later, the suspect let the victim out of the vehicle. The suspect then continued to flee in the victim’s vehicle.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

