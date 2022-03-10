Micro Motor Market 2021 Size, Share, Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, and Forecasts to 2030

growth in micro motors in HVAC, and other end-user industry. rise in adoption of micro motors in servomotors drives the growth of the micro motor market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global micro motor market size was valued at $36.48 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $56.0 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2030. In 2020, Asia-Pacific dominated the global micro motor market, in terms of revenue, accounting for around 41.40% share of the global market..

Micro motor is compact in size, possesses high torque, requires less maintenance, is low noise level, and provides better torque to weight ratio. This motor is used in various applications such as automotive, beauty & healthcare products, and robotics. Such instances drive the growth of the micro motor market.

The global micro motor market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, power consumption, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into AC and DC. The AC segment generated the highest revenue in 2020. Based on technology, the market is bifurcated into brushed and brushless. The brushed segment dominated the market in 2020. On the basis of power consumption, the market is categorized into less than 10V, 10V-20V, and more than 20V. More than 20V segment generated the highest revenue in 2020. Based on application, the market is divided into industrial, automotive & aerospace, healthcare, and others. The industrial segment dominated the market in 2020.

Various manufacturers in the global micro motor market had to shut down their businesses activities due to the lockdown initiated in countries such as UAE, India, Brazil, and others. This break has directly impacted the sales of micro motor manufacturing companies globally. For instance, the net sales of Siemens AG dropped by 0.4% from September 2019 to September 2020. In addition, lack of raw materials, disruption in supply chain, and lack of man power halted the supply chain of micro motors products. However, the re-initiation of the micro motor industry and availability of vaccines for coronavirus disease are projected to lead the opening of the global micro motor market at their full-scale capacities.

Region wise, the global micro motor market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2020, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the global micro motor market share, and is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period.

Market players : Mabuchi Motor Co Ltd, Nidec Corporation, Buhler Motor GmbH, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Maxon Motor AG, Arc Systems Inc, ABB Group, Mitsuba Corporation, Constar Micromotor Co Ltd, and Siemens AG.

