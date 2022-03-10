mHealth Market 2030 Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period

mHealth Market Expected to Reach $230 Billion by 2027

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit fastest growth rate owing to surge in awareness related to use of mHealth devices. The other factors that boost the growth of the mHealth Market include huge patient base of diabetes and rise in healthcare expenditure in the region. The developing economies offer lucrative opportunities for mHealth providers to expand their business.

The mHealth market Size accounted for $ 46,048 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $ 230,419 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 22.3% from 2020 to 2027

Key Findings Of The Study

By type, the mHealth services segment occupied approximately two-thirds share of the global mHealth market in 2019.

By application, the cardiovascular diseases segment occupied approximately half of the global mHealth market share in 2019.

By application, the neurological diseases segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

By stakeholders, the healthcare providers segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the mHealth market forecast period.

The major factor that contributes toward the growth of the mHealth market include rise in prevalence of lifestyle diseases. Furthermore, factors such as technological innovations, integration of wireless technologies with portable healthcare devices, affordability of smartphones, rise in adoption of mHealth among medical professionals, and favorable government initiatives also boost of mHealth market growth. However, weak reimbur sement coverage associated with mHealth and lack on technological awareness among the aging population hinder the growth of the market. Conversely, lucrative growth potential offered by untapped market of developing economies offers a lucrative opportunity for the mobile health market.

Key Market Segments

By Type

mHealth Devices

Blood Glucose Meters

BP Monitors

Pulse Oximetry

Neurological Monitors

Cardiac Monitors

Apnea & Sleep Monitors

Wearable Fitness Sensor Device & Heart Rate Meters

Others

mHealth Services

Prevention

Diagnostic Services

Monitoring Services

Treatment

Wellness & Healthcare System Strengthening Solutions

By service, the monitoring services occupied the largest share of mHealth services market in 2019 and is also expected to exhibit fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is due to factors such as rise in prevalence of diseases, which include blood pressure, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases which require monitoring of the condition of the patient for prevention and better treatment.

Key Market Players

Bayer Healthcare

Boston Scientific Corporation

Dexcom, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Masimo Corporation

Medtronic plc

Omron Corporation

Samsung Group

Sanofi

