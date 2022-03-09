DOH News Release: DOH expands birth certificate & marriage certificate printing to Kauaʻi

LIHUE –The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) is expanding printing of vital records to Kaua‘i. Birth certificates and marriage certificates for Kauaʻi residents can now be issued at the Kauaʻi District Health Office.

Once printed and embossed with a security seal, these records become legal documents that can be used to obtain government-issued IDs such as driver’s licenses and passports, eligibility for government programs, and school entrance. Vital records are printed on security paper with anti-counterfeit measures to ensure authenticity.

“Printing birth and marriage certificates on island provides equitable access to these critical documents for Kaua‘i residents,” said Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char, FACEP. “DOH looks forward to expanding vital records printing to Hawai‘i Island and Maui County.”

“We are happy to offer this service to our fellow Kaua‘i residents and hope that improved access to vital records will make their lives easier,” said Kauaʻi District Health Officer Dr. Janet Berreman.

The on-island issuance service will reduce birth and marriage certificate wait times on Kauaʻi in most cases from eight weeks or more to 10 business days. The Kaua‘i District Health Office accepts online orders at vitrec.ehawaii.gov/vitalrecords/. In-person orders and payment are not available. At this time, death certificates will continue to be printed on Oʻahu. Kaua‘i residents can email [email protected] with questions.

Vital records also continue to be available to all Hawai‘i residents through online order and mail delivery.

Click here to download high-resolution image

Kauaʻi District Health Office employee Pamela-Lani Yamaguchi issues the first vital record printed and embossed on Kauaʻi to Lihue resident Chaunci Nakaula (February 2022)

# # #

Media Contact:

Katie Arita-Chang

Acting Communications Director

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (808) 286-4806