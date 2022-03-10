Submit Release
DHHL News Release: Temporary Water Shut Off for Hoʻolehua Water System

(Hoʻolehua, Molokaʻi) – The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL), through its contractor Goodfellow Brothers, will conduct improvements to a main water line of the Hoʻolehua Water System on Molokaʻi from Monday, March 14, 2022 through Friday, March 18, 2022.

Water service is scheduled to be shut off from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. daily, for customers on Lihi Pali Avenue west of the Keena Place intersection, Molokaʻi High School, and the Hoʻolehua Fire Station.

Affected customers are asked to store water and adjust schedules accordingly.

The temporary water service interruption is a portion of DHHL’s $37 million capital improvement project aimed at improving Molokaʻi’s 80-year-old Hoʻolehua Water System.

DHHL maintains four water systems statewide. Those water service areas are in Anahola, Kauaʻi; Hoʻolehua and Kalamaʻula, Molokaʻi; and Kawaihae and Puʻukapu, Hawaiʻi Island.

For more information, call (808) 620-9500.  

### 

About the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands: 

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands carries out Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole’s vision of rehabilitating native Hawaiians by returning them to the land. Established by U.S. Congress in 1921, with the passage of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act, the Hawaiian homesteading program run by DHHL includes management of over 200,000 acres of land statewide with the specific purpose of developing and delivering homesteading. 

Media Contact: 

Cedric Duarte  

Information and Community Relations Officer  Department of Hawaiian Home Lands  (808) 620-9591 

(808) 342-0873

[email protected] 

