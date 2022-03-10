Office of the Governor News Release: Governor Ige appoints long-time community leader to fill Ty Cullen’s seat in State House

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige has appointed Luella Costales to the state House of Representatives, District 39. Costales fills the vacancy left by former Rep. Ty Cullen, who resigned on Feb. 8, 2022.

District 39 covers Royal Kunia, Village Park, Waipahu, Makakilo, and West Loch.

Costales currently serves as a community and resource manager for the Oʻahu Economic Development Board. Previously, she was the director of fund development for the Rehabilitation Hospital of the Pacific, and the director of development at Kupu.

In addition, Costales serves on the board of directors for the FBI Honolulu Citizens Academy Alumni Association and is a committee member of the WWII Filipino Veteran Congressional Gold Medal Committee, the Filipino Veterans Recognition and Education Project, as well as the Federal Law Enforcement Foundation.

“Luella has over 35 years of experience serving her community through the non-profit sector,” said Gov. Ige. “One of her main goals is to restore public trust in the legislative process and I believe she’s the right person to help ensure honesty, clarity, and integrity in her role serving the people of Hawaiʻi. I wish her all the best and look forward to working with her.”

“I’m honored by Governor Ige’s appointment to represent State House District 39 and am grateful for his efforts to ensure our district has representation for the remainder of this legislative session,” said Costales. “District 39 is made up of resilient people from diverse backgrounds and experiences and I’m honored to represent them during this time.”

By law, Gov. Ige is required to select one of three names forwarded to him by the Democratic Party of Hawaiʻi.

Costales will take office once the state House qualifies her and administers the oath of office. She will serve the rest of Cullen’s term which expires in November 2022.

