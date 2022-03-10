Free educational booklet and videos on your rights under the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights

“What Are Human Rights?” educational booklet provided free of charge by Youth for Human Rights International. Youth for Human Rights Educator kit is free for educators in 17 languages and includes booklets and mini posters of each of the 30 rights for classrooms.

It is vital the world know and uphold the 30 human rights declared by the United Nations in 1948. Youth for Human Rights is making these rights known widely.

Everyone has the right to life, liberty and security of person.” — United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, March 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Americans tensely watch the events in Europe, they are outraged by the violations of human rights happening there.Isn’t there some kind of international standard of human rights? Yes, there is.After World War II, the newly formed United Nations created an international committee, lead by Eleanor Roosevelt, that in 1948 made the definitive statement of human rights that has been the international standard ever since: The Universal Declaration of Human Rights ( UDHR ).The rights in the UDHR include Article 3: Everyone has the right to life, liberty and security of person, and Article 28: Everyone is entitled to a social and international order in which the rights and freedoms set forth in this Declaration can be fully realized.The UDHR additionally states, “Nothing in this Declaration may be interpreted as implying for any State, group or person any right to engage in any activity or to perform any act aimed at the destruction of any of the rights and freedoms set forth herein.”But how many people in the world have studied and really know their 30 human rights under the UDHR?To help promote the declaration and bring new attention to its promises, Youth for Human Rights International is offering free educational materials in 17 languages online or by mail to those requesting them. Youth for Human Rights has one compelling Public Service Announcement for each of the 30 rights of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, as well as a free booklet that can be downloaded, a free online course and a free package for educators on this subject.The Youth for Human Rights DC chapter does online training and seminars for youth as well as adults interested in human rights. Those attending learn how to use the tools of education and the Universal Declaration on Human Rights to help resolve conflicts and protect refugees.Youth for Human Rights maintains that every person is entitled to certain rights, simply by the fact that they are a human being. They are rights because they are things everyone should be allowed to do or to have. These rights are there for one’s protection against people who might want to harm or hurt one. They are also there to help us get along with each other and live in peace.What Are Human Rights booklets are available for free at www.youthforhumanrights.org . Further information for educators about The Universal Declaration of Human Rights is also available to help with classroom or online education.

