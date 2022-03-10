Analytics of Things (AoT) Market 2022 : Major Factors that can Increase the Global Demand

AMR Logo

A growing number of connected devices and advanced analytics provide a lucrative opportunity to the market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market witnesses many concerns about data privacy and security due to the lack of standardized protocols. Moreover, proper infrastructure and a skilled workforce are mandatory to overcome the challenges faced by the Analytics of Things (AoT) industry.

At present, the industry witness rapid growth with technological advancements and increased usage of the internet, mobile, and social media.

Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2455

The global AoT market is segmented based on type, vertical, and region.

Based on type, it is bifurcated into software and services. Based on application, it is categorized into predictive maintenance & assets management, sales & customer management, energy management, security management, inventory management, infrastructure management, building automation, and remote monitoring.

Based on vertical, it is classified into government, defense, and public sector; IT & telecom; transportation & logistics; retail; education; healthcare; manufacturing; and others (oil & gas, BFSI, residential, and hospitality). The AoT market in terms of regions covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key market players of AoT market are Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc., SAP SE, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., AGT International, Capgemini S.A., and Accenture PLC.

Key Benefits:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global AoT market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets, determine the overall attractiveness, and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

• The report provides information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.

• Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations from 2017 to 2023 is provided to exhibit the financial caliber of the market.

• Porters Five Forces model of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers & suppliers participating in the market.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2455

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Similar Reports:

1. Location of Things Market

2. IoT Insurance Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.