Industrial Air Purifiers Market is expected to reach $4,164.2 million in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.8%

Industrial Air Purifiers Market

rise in intensity in air pollution globally boosts the demand for industrial air purifiers, which is a major factor contributing toward the growth of the market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global industrial air purifiers market size is expected to reach $4,164.2 million in 2027 from $2,711.0 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, Asia-Pacific dominated the market, in terms of revenue, accounting for 34.1% share of the global industrial air purifiers market. by structure, the single-story segment accrued the largest share in the global market. In addition, the expansion of commercial infrastructure sector throughout the globe especially in emerging nations such as Brazil, China, and India fuels the demand for pre-engineered buildings. Molecular filters assist in trapping fumes, oil mist, and mold spores, whereas, particulate filters trap larger particles of dust and metal particles. Therefore, industrial air purifiers provide clean air for industrial workers to prevent health risks such as pollen allergies and asthma.

The global industrial air purifiers market is segmented into type, portability, end-user industry, and region. By type, the market is bifurcated into molecular and particulate. Depending on portability, it is classified into portable and non-portable. On the basis of end-user industry, it is differentiated into food & beverage, metal processing, agriculture, construction, and others.

The countries such as China and India have major manufacturing industries, and employ millions of individuals. Thus, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor in the industrial air purifiers industry in 2019. However, the LAMEA is anticipated to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in manufacturing activities. Furthermore, the U.S. and China trade war has led various U.S.-based manufacturers to close their production units in China and establish them in Latin America, which is expected to create lucrative opportunities for industrial air purifiers market growth in LAMEA during the forecast period.

Depending on type, the molecular industrial air purifiers segment held major share of the market in 2019. Considering the portability segment, the non-portable air purifiers segment generated the highest revenue during 2019, owing to high adoption of these equipment in large industrial spaces. However, with constant developments in filter technologies and increase in filtration capacities of portable purifiers, the demand for portable industrial filters is projected to surge during the forecast period.

Market players : Camfil, Honeywell International Inc., SPX Corporation, Trotec GmbH, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Euromate BV, VFA Solutions B.V., Daikin Industries, Ltd. (AAF International), Airoshine Air Purifiers, and Mankastu Impex Pvt. Ltd.

