Beer Market and Beer Kegs Market 2022 Revenue Estimates and Growth Analysis, Industry Statistics, Recent Trends, Business Challenges and Investment Opportunities, Demand By Top Vendors, Production and Capacity by Region, and Forecast 2027

Global "Beer Market" is a comprehensive research that provides information regarding Beer market size, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast for 2027.

About Beer Market:

Beer is an alcoholic beverage produced by the saccharification of starch and fermentation of the resulting sugar. The basic ingredients of beer are water, a starch source and and a flavouring. Beer is the world's most widely consumed alcoholic beverage, and the third-most popular drink overall, after water and tea.

Global Beer key players include Anheuser-Busch InBev, SABMiller, Heineken, Carlsberg, MolsonCoors, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 65%.

China is the largest market, with a share over 15%, followed by America and Brazil, both have a share over 20 percent.

In terms of product, Value Beer is the largest segment, with a share over 65%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Corporate Hospitality, followed by Family Dinner.



Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Beer Market

This report focuses on global and United States Beer market.

In 2020, the global Beer market size was US$ 139630 million and it is expected to reach US$ 133130 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of -0.7% during 2021-2027.

The Major Players in the Beer Market include:

Anheuser-Busch InBev

SABMiller

Heineken

Carlsberg

MolsonCoors

KIRIN

Guinness

Asahi

Castel Group

Radeberger

Mahou-San Miguel

San Miguel Corporation

China Resources Snow Breweries

Tsingtao Brewery

Beijing Yanjing Brewery

Zhujiang Beer

KingStar

The report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Beer market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources.

Based on product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Value Beer

Standard Beer

Premium Beer

Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Corporate Hospitality

Family Dinner

Other

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Beer market to help players in achieving a strong market position.

Key Reasons to Purchase Beer Market Report:

The report analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service within the region also indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region.

The report provides opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Beer Industry.

The report indicates the region and segment that's expected to witness the fastest growth.

The competitive landscape includes the market ranking of the main players, along with new product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions.

The report provides extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the main market players.

The report gives the present and future market outlook of the industry regarding recent developments, growth opportunities, drivers, challenges, and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What will the market growth rate, growth momentum, or acceleration market carry during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Beer market?

What was the size of the emerging Beer market by value?

What will be the size of the emerging Beer market in 2027?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Beer market?

What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Beer market?

What are the sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of the Beer market?

Global Beer Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis are additionally dispensed. The Global Beer market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2020

2016-2020 Base Year: 2020

2020 Estimated Year: 2021

2021 Beer Market Forecast Period: 2021-2027

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Beer market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Part II: Global and United States Beer Kegs Market Analysis and Insights: In 2020, the global Beer Kegs market size was US$ 986 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1443.9 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2027.

Beer kegs are made of stainless steel, PET, or less commonly, of aluminum. A keg is the small barrel which is used for storing and transporting products such as beverages which includes alcoholic as well as non-alcoholic beverages, Cooking oil and Chemicals. Alcoholic beverages include alcohol types such as beer, wine, spirits and cider. The main reason for storing the alcoholic beverages in the kegs is that it maintains the original flavor and quality of the beer over a long period of time.

The global market is highly competitive in nature. Top players operating in the market include Blefa (Artemis Group), THIELMANN, Zhejiang Ningbo Major Draft Beer Equipment Co., Ltd., SCHÄFER Container Systems, Lightweight Containers BV, Petainer, Dolium (Dispack Projects NV), Ningbo BestFriends Beverage Containers, Shinhan Industrial Co., Ltd. And PolyKeg S.r.l. Market players are resorting to mergers and acquisitions to increase product offerings and strengthen their position in the industry. Moreover, companies are focusing on expanding their production capacity and adopting innovative technologies owing to meet consumer demand.Of the major players of Kegs, Blefa (Artemis Group) accounted for 9.561% of the Global Kegs sales volume market share in 2018. Other players accounted for 8.001%, 7.685%, including Zhejiang Ningbo Major Draft Beer Equipment Co., Ltd. and THIELMANN.

Regions with low beer consumption per capita, such as Africa, South America and Southeast Asia, beer consumption is growing fast; in developed countries, such as Britain and the United States where beer consumption is mature, craft beer is growing rapidly. These two major trends have brought new business opportunities to beer kegs suppliers.

The Major Players in the Beer Kegs Market include:

Blefa (Artemis Group)

THIELMANN

Zhejiang Ningbo Major Draft Beer Equipment

SCHAFER Container Systems

Lightweight Containers BV

Petainer

Dolium (Dispack Projects NV)

Ningbo BestFriends Beverage Containers

Shinhan Industrial.

PolyKeg S.r.l.

Based on product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Plastic Kegs

Metal Kegs

Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Alcoholic Products

Non-Alcoholic Products

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What will the market growth rate, growth momentum, or acceleration market carry during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Beer Kegs market?

What was the size of the emerging Beer Kegs market by value?

What will be the size of the emerging Beer Kegs market in 2027?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Beer Kegs market?

What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Beer Kegs market?

What are the sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of the Beer Kegs market?

Global Beer Kegs Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis are additionally dispensed. The Global Beer Kegs market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Beer Kegs market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

