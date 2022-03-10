Amniotic Membrane Market 2022 North America would exhibit the highest CAGR of 8.0 % during 2021-2030

Amniotic Membrane Market Expected to Reach $1,728.05. Million by 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North America accounted for more than 40% of the global market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. This was attributed to the well-established healthcare system and increase in adoption of amniotic membrane transplantation for varied applications, increase in number of geriatric patients, and supportive reimbursement policies in the healthcare system. According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Amniotic Membrane Market by Product Type, Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030,” The global amniotic membrane market size was valued at $1,102.45 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $1,728.05 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Amniotic membrane is the innermost layer forming the fetal membranes. It is used as a graft or as a dressing in different surgical subspecialties. In the field of ophthalmology, this tissue is used as a tissue bandage for cornea infections and sterile melts, and to reconstruct the ocular surface for various procedures. In addition, this membrane protects and stimulates the repair of injured tissues via paracrine actions and also acts as a vector for bio-delivery of exogenous factors to treat injury and ailments. Also, the anti-inflammatory property of transplanted amniotic membrane is used as therapy against chronic inflammation in geriatric population. In addition, amniotic membrane is increasingly used for ocular surface reconstruction, including the treatment of persistent epithelial defects and non-healing corneal ulcers, corneal perforations and descemetoceles, bullous keratopathy, a corneal disorders with associated limbal stem cell deficiency

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global amniotic membrane market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the amniotic membrane market growth is provided.

A detailed quantitative analysis of the industry from 2020 to 2030 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing amniotic membrane market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps understand the type of products and applications used globally.

Key players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the amniotic membrane market.

