Specialty Enzymes Market 2022 Asia Pacific market would exhibit the highest CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asia-Pacific region exhibits the highest growth potential in future, due to the increasing per capita healthcare expenditure, increasing awareness about enzyme therapy and rapidly increasing pharmaceutical manufacturing base. According to a new report by Allied Market Research titled, "Specialty Enzymes Market -Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014 - 2020",

The global specialty enzymes market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.4% during 2015-2020. The pharmaceuticals application segment accounted for about half of the overall market share in 2014.

Pharmaceuticals is one of the major application segments which involves usage of specialty enzymes chiefly in drug formulation and drug delivery. However, the diagnostics segment would see limited growth over the forecast period, due to high cost of diagnostic enzymes (arising due to high purity requirements) and limitation related to accuracy of tests. Acylases enzyme segment dominated the global specialty enzyme market in 2014 and would continue to lead over the forecast period, due to its high utilization in pharmaceutical drug formulations.

Key findings of Specialty Enzymes Market:

Pharmaceutical application segment is projected to register a CAGR of 9.7%, fastest among all application types

Proteases enzyme would emerge as one of the most lucrative segments in the global specialty enzyme market by 2020

Animal derived enzymes is projected to grow at a significant rate in global specialty enzyme source market

North America and Europe collectively accounted for around 2/3rd of the global pharmaceutical specialty enzymes market in 2014, and are expected to maintain their lead throughout the analysis period

Specialty Enzymes Market Key Segments:

The specialty enzymes market is segmented as below:

By Application

Pharmaceutical

Biotechnology R&D

Diagnostic

By Source

Microorganisms

Plants

Animals

Companies are adopting acquisition and product launch as few of their key strategies to increase the manufacturing capacity, expand their market presence and gain additional market share. Key companies profiled in the report are Novozymes, DuPont, Roche Holdings AG, BASF, Life technologies, Advance enzyme Technologies Ltd, Affymetrix Inc, and Codexis Inc.

