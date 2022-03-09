Arrest Made in a Homicide: 2300 Block of 4th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Friday, December 10, 2021, in the 2300 block of 4th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 10:06 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim, in the hallway of an apartment building, unconscious and unresponsive, suffering from a gunshot wound. A second adult male victim was found outside of the building, conscious and breathing, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and determined that the first victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The second male victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 34 year-old Davon Childs, of Hyattsville, MD.

On Tuesday, March 8, 2022, members of the First District arrested 44 year-old Dejuan Bell, of Northeast, DC. He was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

