NDE Websites Outage Planned for March 24

Due to building construction, NDE is planning some downtime for several websites whose servers will be physically moved. This outage is tentatively scheduled for Thursday March 24, 2022 for part of the day during working hours. During this outage, many of the custom websites built by NDE will be inaccessible to all users. The list of websites affected by this includes (but is not limited to):

  • The NDE Portal and all applications that are accessed through it (ADVISER Validation, Person ID, etc.)
  • Several public-facing websites such as the Education Directory, the Nebraska Education Profiles (NEP)/NSCAS Special Report, and the NECPRS Early Childhood system
  • Parts of the teacher certification and grant management systems which access staff data directly from NDE

This outage will not affect the ability for public districts to publish data to ADVISER, and will not affect the majority of the public website at https://www.education.ne.gov/. If you have any questions about the outage or systems that will be affected, please send questions to our service desk ticket system at ADVISERHelp@nebraskacloud.org and we will respond or route your ticket to someone who can.

NDE Websites Outage Planned for March 24

