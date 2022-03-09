Submit Release
Carper Welcomes Biden Administration’s Reinstatement of California Waiver

DELAWARE, March 9 - WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, today released the following statement on the Environmental Protection Agency’s reinstatement of the Clean Air Act waiver for California’s Advanced Clean Cars program. The waiver restores California’s authority to establish fuel economy and greenhouse gas emissions standards for automobiles that are stronger than federal standards.

“When you clear a traffic jam, the first thing you do is take your foot off the brake. That’s exactly what the Biden Administration is doing by reinstating California’s long-standing authority under the Clean Air Act to set tailpipe standards and allow other states, like Delaware, to adopt them. Reinstating California’s emissions waiver provides automakers with greater certainty as our nation accelerates towards a zero-emission future on our roads. In addition to helping us meet our climate goals, this action will reduce pollution in communities across the country, save Americans money at the gas pump, and strengthen our nation’s energy independence. It’s a welcome announcement that could not come at a better time.”

