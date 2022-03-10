Pharmaceutical excipients market | Organic chemicals to be the highest revenue-generating segment during forecast period

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing pharmaceutical excipients market, for organic and inorganic chemicals, in terms revenue during forecast

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the organic chemicals category, carbohydrates generated the highest revenue and is expected to dominate till 2020. Pharmaceuticals Excipients Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $6.4 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 7.6% during the period 2015-2020. North America and Europe will continue to be the lead revenue generating economies through 2020. These regions collectively accounted for about three-fourth of share in the global pharmaceutical excipients market in 2015.

Factors that drive the global pharmaceutical excipients market are rising demand for pharmaceutical drugs, increasing popularity of functional excipients, drug pipeline, development of novel excipients, and increasing generic drugs market caused by expiration of various bestseller drugs patents. Factors that are likely to impede the market growth include, supply chain issues, high market fragmentation, and implementation of stringent regulations.

Key findings of Pharmaceutical Excipients Market:

Binders generated the highest revenue accounting for about two-seventh of the overall market revenue in 2015.

In the inorganic chemical category, halites segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 29.2% during the forecast period.

Calcium phosphate (inorganic chemical) segment is projected to reach $539.9 million by 2020 at a CAGR of 10.5%.

Disintegrates segment is projected to grow at a highest CAGR of 12.6% from 2015 to 2020.

Proteins segment (Petrochemicals category) generated highest revenue in 2015; however, mineral hydrocarbons segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the period under consideration.

The key companies included in the report are Ashland, Inc., BASF SE, Associated British Foods Plc, Akzo Nobel N.V., The Dow Chemical Company, Evonik, Merck, J.M. Huber Corporation, Covidien Plc, and Archer Daniels Midland.

PHARMACEUTICAL EXCIPIENTS MARKET KEY SEGMENTS:

By Type

Inorganic Chemicals

Calcium Phosphates

Calcium Carbonate

Calcium Sulfate

Halites

Metallic Oxides

Organic Chemicals

Carbohydrates

Sugar

Starch

Cellulose

Petrochemicals

Glycols (alcohol)

Povidones polymers

Mineral Hydrocarbons

Oleochemicals

Gelatin (Proteins)

By Function

Fillers and diluents

Binders

Coatings

Flavoring agents

Disintegrants

Colorants

Others

