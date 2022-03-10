Submit Release
Maries County Contractor Charged with Consumer Fraud

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that Rodney G. Durbin, who owned and operated “Honey Do’s Handy Service,” from Belle, Missouri, has been charged with consumer fraud and, on account of those charges, arrested. Durbin faces nine counts in Maries County for defrauding consumers and financially exploiting elderly Missourians.

The charges in Maries County allege that Durbin falsely promised consumers that he would provide construction and moving services in exchange for upfront payments.  However, once paid, Durbin only performed a minimal amount of work before abandoning the projects and refusing to issue refunds.  On three occasions, the victims of this fraud were elderly.

The prosecution of Rodney G. Durbin is being jointly conducted by the Missouri Attorney General and the Maries County Prosecuting Attorney Richard Skouby.             Missourians who believe they may have been scammed by Durbin or any other contractor should file a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Protection hotline at 800-392-8222 or submitting a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.

As always, all persons charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty, and criminal charges are not evidence of a crime.

