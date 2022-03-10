House and Senate Democrats announce supplemental budget that invests in families, schools, jobs

OLYMPIA – Legislative Democratic leaders announced today a supplemental budget agreement that invests heavily in working families across the state by funding schools, workforce development and retention, and services to support the recovery of families across the state.

The supplemental budget increases spending by $3.2 billion to address educational funding needs, struggles in the behavioral health, long-term care, and developmental disability workforces, and to expand access to child care. The supplemental spending increases the two-year operating budget to $64.1 billion.

In addition, the operating budget transfers $2 billion to the state transportation budget to fund Move Ahead WA transportation package, and $650 million is transferred to the state Capital Budget for housing, homelessness, and other construction programs. Washington’s Paid Family and Medical Leave program will also receive a one-time transfer of $350 million to address funding shortfalls created by the program’s popularity during the pandemic.

“Our state is in a strong fiscal position and this budget makes smart, targeted investments to increase prosperity across the state,” said Christine Rolfes (D-Bainbridge Island), chair of the Senate Ways and Means Committee. “We meet immediate needs by supporting schools and families, addressing the climate crisis and helping people who are struggling to afford basic needs like food, shelter and medical care. It also makes forward-looking investments to support small businesses and create clean energy jobs through a series of permanent tax cuts and tax incentives.”

“We recognize that this is a moment in time where we can take a step toward a better Washington. Families, neighbors, and communities in need will not be left behind as this budget has something to help everyone get through the end of this pandemic together. With light at the end of the tunnel, now is the time to step up and make sure this recovery serves everyone,” said Rep. Timm Ormsby (D-Spokane), Chair of the House Appropriations Committee.

Additional investments included in the final budget build upon last year’s biennial budget by expanding food assistance programs, utility assistance that includes broadband, and expands the Aged, Blind, and Disabled grants from $197/month to $417/month. Also expanded this year is $74 million allocated for refugee support.

The budget also makes generational investments to address the climate crisis and threats to endangered salmon species. It includes an additional $117 million to address the growing threat of wildfire and over the four year period more than $350 million will be invested to speed up the transition to electric vehicles.

The budget includes no new taxes and retains $4.2 billion in reserves over the 4-year outlook period.

For more information: http://leap.leg.wa.gov/leap/budget/detail/2022/ho2022Supp.asp