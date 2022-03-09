Submit Release
Troopers Investigating Hate Crime In Washington County

Maryland State Police News Release

(HAGERSTOWN, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating the malicious destruction of property as a hate crime after someone tampered with an electronic message sign to post a racist message early this morning in Washington County.

The electronic message sign is located on Route 40 at Smithfield Lane in Hagerstown and belongs to the Maryland State Police. At 12:30 a.m. a motorist contacted police concerning the message sign that had been altered and reprogrammed to display a racial slur.

Upon their arrival, troopers from the Hagerstown Barrack found the sign illuminated with the racist message. They immediately disabled the sign and removed it from the roadside. Troopers found the lock on the electronic display box had been broken and pried open for someone to gain access.

Troopers began an immediate investigation and contacted businesses and residents living in the area.  No arrests have been made and there are no suspects or suspect vehicle descriptions at this time. 

Troopers placed the message board at that location approximately one week ago with an important safety message for motorists about distracted driving. The original electronic message was programmed to read, “Do not text and drive.”

Anyone with information about the person or persons responsible, or who may have seen a vehicle at this intersection during the overnight hours, is urged to contact Maryland State Police at the Hagerstown Barrack at 301-766-3800.  The identity of callers may be kept confidential.   

The investigation is continuing.

###

 

