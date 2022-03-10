St Albans // DUI Drugs, DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A2001119
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 03/09/22 at approximately 1330 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I 89 Northbound, Georgia VT
VIOLATION: DUI Drugs, Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Bridget Combs
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On March 9, 2022 at approximately 1330 hours, Troopers from the VSP St Albans barracks initiated a motor vehicle stop on a vehicle for traveling at 93mph in a posted 65mph zone. Subsequent investigation revealed signs of drug impairment. Combs was arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to the VSP St Albans barracks. Combs was ultimately released on citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 04/18/22 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/18/22 0830 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
Tpr. Christopher Finley
Vermont State Police
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993