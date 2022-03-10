Submit Release
St Albans // DUI Drugs, DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 22A2001119

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley

STATION: St Albans Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 03/09/22 at approximately 1330 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I 89 Northbound, Georgia VT

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs, Criminal DLS

 

ACCUSED: Bridget Combs

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On March 9, 2022 at approximately 1330 hours, Troopers from the VSP St Albans barracks initiated a motor vehicle stop on a vehicle for traveling at 93mph in a posted 65mph zone. Subsequent investigation revealed signs of drug impairment. Combs was arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to the VSP St Albans barracks. Combs was ultimately released on citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 04/18/22 at 0830 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/18/22 0830 hours            

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993

 

