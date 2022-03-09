Southeast Region fisheries to receive over 23,000 trout in March

Is it that time of year again? Yes, it’s fish stocking time! Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing over 23,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at various locations during March.

Body of Water Week To Be Stocked Number To Be Stocked Bear River (Oneida Narrows at Red Point and 1st bridge below Oneida Dam) Mar 7 - 11 750 Crystal Springs Pond Mar 7 - 11 250 American Falls Reservoir Mar 14 - 18 18,000 Bannock Reservoir Mar 14 - 18 500 Bear River (Below Alexander Dam) Mar 14 - 18 1,250 Bear River (Oneida Narrows at Red Point and 1st bridge below Oneida Dam) Mar 21 - 25 750 Crystal Springs Pond Mar 21 - 25 250 Bannock Reservoir Mar 28 - Apr 1 950 Edson Fichter Pond Mar 28 - Apr 1 950 Here is a quick summary of what you need to know about these fun fisheries!

American Falls Reservoir – This large waterbody on the Snake River provides abundant boating opportunity. Additionally, there is good shoreline fishing near the west side boat ramp located by the dam. These fish will be stocked once ice is off.

Bannock Reservoir – Located within the Portneuf Wellness Complex Park near the County Fairgrounds in Pocatello, this community park offers trout fishing with many recreational amenities nearby. The six-acre pond is surrounded by playgrounds, soccer fields, basketball courts, running and biking trails, and an amphitheater for community events. Multiple docks provide fishing access around the pond.

Bear River below Alexander Dam – This "tucked-away" section of river can provide some awesome fishing opportunity for those willing to walk along the steep banks.

Bear River below Oneida Dam – Fish will be stocked in the very scenic Oneida Narrows reach of the river below the dam. This popular section of the river offers the longest continuous public access along the entire Bear River.

Crystal Springs Pond -- This 5-acre, spring-fed pond in Springfield offers good fishing opportunity for all ages and abilities. A large parking area and paved path around the pond provides easy access.

-- This 5-acre, spring-fed pond in Springfield offers good fishing opportunity for all ages and abilities. A large parking area and paved path around the pond provides easy access. Edson Fichter Pond – This 3-acre pond is located just minutes from downtown Pocatello and offers local anglers of all ages a convenient escape close to home. Nestled within the 40-acre Edson Fichter Nature Area, this pond features several docks and a trail for access around the pond. Your dog is welcome to be your fishing buddy—if leashed while at the pond and on the trails. However, if they need to cool off or would like to practice their retrieving skills, there is a “puppy pond” built just for them on the same property.

The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be stocked when conditions become favorable.

If you need detailed information about Idaho’s waters, fish species, facilities, maps and rules, check out the Idaho Fishing Planner.