F&G collaborates with Idaho Lottery to support education, hunting and fishing

Idaho Fish and Game and the Idaho Lottery announced a partnership to promote education funding, hunting, and fishing in Idaho.

Supporting the Idaho Lottery’s efforts to raise awareness for the new hunting and fishing themed “Cabela’s Cash Cooler” scratch ticket, Fish and Game will join Idaho Lottery staff at Idaho Cabela’s stores for spring kick-off events. Staff will be available to answer questions and provide information on fishing and hunting opportunities across the state. Customers who buy two Cabela’s tickets can win additional prizes, and receive a chance to win a Cabela’s cooler. Any person showing a valid 2022 Idaho fishing or hunting license will get an additional entry into the drawing.

“Idahoans love hunting and fishing, and we are excited to work with Idaho Fish and Game to help us promote more funds for public education and buildings for our state,” says Idaho Lottery Marketing Director Sherie Moody-St.Clair.

Events will be held at the following times and locations: