Raw Botanics Announces First Line of Reef-Safe Sunscreen
The Luxury Wellness Brand Partners With SurfDurt to Expand Its Product Portfolio With the Introduction of Raw Reflection.
Our company’s mission is to help people live better lives through sustainable and natural wellness products and the addition of Raw Reflection gives us a new avenue to achieve that goal.”SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Raw Botanics Co., a luxury wellness company that combines hemp-derived exotic cannabinoids, adaptogenic plants and functional mushrooms, announced today the launch of Raw Reflection, its first line of sustainable, reef-safe sunscreen. The brand’s first non-hemp-derived product is offered in partnership with the female-founded and Southern California-based company, SurfDurt. With synergistic core pillars in consumer transparency and sustainability, this partnership supports both brands’ mission to make a positive impact on people’s lives and the environment.
“One of our goals in launching Raw Botanics was to create a positive impact on the world, and part of that is a commitment to uplifting like-minded businesses,” said Les Kollegian founder and CMO of Raw Botanics. “When we first became aware of SurfDurt and its innovative products, we knew we wanted to support the company’s mission in whatever way we could.”
Aligned with Raw Botanics’ commitment to high-quality products, honest guidance and transparency, the brand’s inaugural line of sunscreen stays true to the company’s mission of providing only the best quality, all-natural ingredients in each product. Raw Reflection’s ingredients are all-natural, reef safe, cruelty-free and made with no synthetic, artificial, cheap, misleading or ineffective additives. Unlike other sunscreens on the market, Raw Reflection doesn’t impair the growth or lifespan of sea life. In addition to being SPF 30, Raw Reflection is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes to protect from UVA/UVB rays. Raw Reflection has an SRP of $25 and is available for purchase on rawbotanics.com.
“Our company’s mission is to help people live better lives through sustainable and natural wellness products and the addition of Raw Reflection gives us a new avenue to achieve that goal,” said Brendan Smith, founder and CEO of Raw Botanics. “As a Del Mar, California-based company and an avid surfer, protecting the environment and its natural resources is not only a cause that is close to us as a business but is also very personal to me. With the addition of Raw Reflection, we are expanding our portfolio of products that are held to the highest quality and purity standards, while also protecting the environment that is the source of amazing natural resources.”
Raw Botanics is on a mission to provide consumer transparency, honest guidance and products that enhance peoples’ lives so they can feel and perform at their best. This new product line is offered in addition to Raw Botanics’ cornerstone line of hemp-derived products that utilize exotic cannabinoids, adaptogens and functional mushrooms.
All Raw Botanics products are ethically sourced, cruelty-free, contain no additives or preservatives and are always gluten-free, keto and paleo-friendly. Raw Botanics family of products also include its product lines with functional mushrooms, adaptogens, CBD, CBN, CBC and CBG. The current product lines are developed to create impact and help people to RISE, RELAX, REST, and RESTORE. For additional product information, please visit rawbotanics.com.
About Raw Botanics
The Raw Botanics Co. is a wellness company that offers high-end supplements dedicated to reducing stress and improving vitality, energy and health with a commitment to consumer education and transparency. With custom formulated products utilizing minor Cannabinoids CBD, CBN, CBG, and CBC combined with adaptogens, mushrooms, and select terpene, all products are free of artificial additives and only use natural, organic ingredients.
