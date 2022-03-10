Symboliq Media and Jane Owen PR Have Partnered Up To Promote Major Feature Films
Symboliq Media and Jane Owen PR have come together for the award-winning film The Lady of Heaven.UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Symboliq Media, the marketing solutions and content creation agency, partnered with top firm Jane Owen Public Relations for the critically-acclaimed film The Lady of Heaven, which was awarded Best Visual Effects at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.
The two firms’ strong partnership has allowed them to focus on establishing connections with organizations through event planning and brand communication.
Symboliq Media is a full-service agency that provides branding, social media, and web design services to elevate brands by creating exciting content. The Symboliq Media team is a collective of individuals comprised of graphic designers, copywriters, photographers, and videographers. Jane Owen PR carries out Publicity, Media Relations, Celebrity Endorsements, and Events.
Symboliq works one-on-one with brands, including local and small businesses, to guarantee customer satisfaction. One of its specialties is customizing market strategies toward clients’ specific needs. Customers can easily access clients’ websites due to the SEO and monetization that Symboliq Media provides.
Symboliq and JOPR were given a challenge that, due to the uncertainty of the pandemic, delayed the movie premiere for The Lady of Heaven by a year. With audiences finally returning to theaters, producers of this heavily anticipated independent film needed a movie launch strategy fast.
The team had 60 days to craft a marketing approach for the film, which included designing all creative collateral, trailer creation, and more. Symboliq delivered a holistic, comprehensive omni-channel strategy aimed to build public awareness, generate revenue, fill seats, and result in higher ROI.
Read the case study here: https://symboliqmedia.com/lady-of-heaven/
This project resulted in Symboliq researching and constructing primary and secondary viewer profiles for the film to inform a targeted omni-channel marketing approach. The team drafted all creative ad copy, designed imagery for all display ads, edited movie trailers for OTT advertising and YouTube as well as social ads.
The Lady of Heaven achieved over 2 million generated impressions on YouTube.
More than 50 posters and billboards were distributed nationwide. Symboliq strategically placed billboards in locations with large target audiences. They also designed all billboard and poster artworks.
The continued collaboration and support from Jane Owen PR will enhance the skill sets and drive Symboliq Media to boost customer engagement, performance, and development in the future.
