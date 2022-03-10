California Organization Doubles Down on Food Safety and Science Consulting

Manex has been a familiar brand for 27 years Manex provides these key services along with custom solutions for manufacturers. Food processing and manufacturing is an important strategic sector in California

The market for new food concepts and companies continues to expand as does the need for food safety consultants and food scientists.

Training and advisory work at Manex impacts both the professional and the personal lives of trainees. It brings greater skills, and greater income and opportunities.” — Dr. Michael Shabaka Ph.D

SAN RAMON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Manufacturing Resource Center for Northern California, Manex, has recently doubled its Food Science consulting capacity. Gene Russell, President, and CEO said, “The market for new food concepts and companies continues to expand as does the need for food safety consultants and food scientists. We wanted to meet the needs of our dynamic food industry with more people and more resources. I am proud to announce that our team has done exactly that”.Food recalls can occur for many reasons. Sometimes, they are the result of investigations into outbreaks of food poisoning, such as one that led to a recall of more than 59,000 pounds of raw breaded stuffed chicken in 2021. Other recalls are initiated by companies that self-report problems, such as one in May involving nearly 4,000 pounds of spaghetti and meat sauce the producer found could have been accidentally contaminated with soy, a known allergen.Our expertise includes: Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) audit protocols biologics, and remediation. Microbiology ● food safety ● auditing ● audit preparation ● quality assurance ● production plant standard operating procedures (SOP) ● sanitation standard operating procedures (SSOP) ● hazard analysis ● critical control points (HACCP) ● Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) ● California Processed Food Registration (PFR) ● safe quality food (SQF) audits ●gap audits ● distribution warehouse audits.Manex offers NSF International Certified HACCP and food safety plans for clients ranging from start-up commercial kitchens to national distribution producers.Recent consultant additions include: Certified FSVP Trainer • Certified LACF for Cheese (BPCS) • Certified LACF CFR 113 (BPCS) • Certified PCQI Trainer • Certified Seafood HACCP • FSSC 22000 Lead Auditor Certified • ISO 9001 ● CAPA ● RTE ● LACF ● Lead Auditor ● BSL2 Microbiology Lab Experience.Product Development and Regulatory experience includes: Bakeries, Food and Dietary Supplements, Baby Food, Natural Foods, RTD Coffee, Chocolate co-packing, plant-based beverages, major bottlers, Cheese, Ice Cream, Frozen Foods, Refrigerated Desserts, Fresh Foods, Meat, Dairy, Ready to Heat, Prepared Meals, Flexible Packaging"Our clients experience increased engagement, better communication, increased quality, lower costs, all have both ripple and network effects. They experience an average of a 6 to 1 ROI on our services." Walt Tarpley, Vice President of Client ServicesThe Corporation for Manufacturing Excellence dba Manex offers a wide range of operational, technical, and strategic advisory services under the MEP Program with CMTC, a Manufacturing Extension Partner with NIST MEP. You may qualify for ETP training rebates or a Small Business Grant which we mange as a cost offset. Contact Manex at 925-807-5100 or info@manexconsulting.com

Manex at the Association of Bay Area Manufacturers Summit. Manex is also a member and supporter of the Sacramento Valley Manufacturers Association