Microbe Formulas Highlights Team Members for Women’s History Month

Health Company Microbe Formulas Honors Women Throughout the Month of March

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last week kicked off Women’s History Month. Women’s History Month is a celebration of women’s contributions to history, culture, and society and has been observed annually in the month of March throughout the United States since 1987.

For health company Microbe Formulas, this is a month to reflect on the achievements made by the women working for their company. Out of all Microbe employees, 49% of them are women — two of those impressive women serve in prominent executive positions. Here are their stories:

Shawnda Huffman, Vice President of Communications for Microbe Formulas, started at Microbe Formulas in May 2020 after her 20+ year career in radio. Huffman’s career with Microbe has evolved throughout the past two years to match company needs and best utilize her talents. She began as the Events Coordinator, which quickly turned into the Director of Public Relations, and now her current position as Vice President of Communications.

Huffman has also dove into community involvement. After being a Meridian Chamber of Commerce Women in Leadership committee member for over a year and running a team of 10+ at Microbe Formulas, Huffman was selected as co-chair for the committee. She will be able to leverage her expertise and empower other women across the Treasure Valley in her two-year term as co-chair.

A word from Huffman: “Working at Microbe has helped me grow so much as an individual — professionally and personally. Five years ago, I would not recognize the leader I am today, and I can confidently say I am so proud of myself. Surrounding myself with a team of resilient people has been so empowering. What started with a team of one has now flourished into a team of 13 talented individuals, and I wouldn’t want it any other way.”

Working alongside Huffman is Chandra Bennett, Vice President of Operations, who started at Microbe Formulas in October 2020 and has been a powerhouse of pivotal decisions ever since. Coming from a former CEO position, Bennett is able to evaluate the big picture and provide strategic business solutions. In an often male-dominated role, Bennett has stepped up as VP of Operations to implement new procedures and processes.

A word from Bennett: “Having a month dedicated to reflecting and celebrating how far women have come is pretty awesome. I have loved sharing my past experiences and resources with my team here at Microbe. This position has helped me step up my leadership abilities and has taught me how to navigate difficult situations. I am honored that Microbe has trusted me with a team of over 25 skillful people who I get to learn from each day.”

Mackenzie Hendricks, Director of Content for Microbe, adds, “This month gives us the opportunity to reflect on the courage of women in past generations, as well as celebrate that history by making our own. I love that part of Microbe’s culture is honoring this month and reflecting on all of the amazing women at our company.”

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company and leader in foundational health. With their all-natural ingredients and cutting-edge proprietary technology, Microbe facilitates health journeys, all in the hopes of saying “Welcome to the real you.”

