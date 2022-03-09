REMINDER: Public Information Meeting for Route 199 Reconstruction in Sayre and Athens, Bradford County:

​Montoursville, PA – A virtual public meeting for the Route 199 Reconstruction Project will be held on Thursday, March 10 at 4:00 p.m. The meeting can be found by clicking the below link, by calling the numbers provided below, or by typing the following address into your web browser https://surl.ms/10Et.

Microsoft Teams meeting

Join on your computer or mobile app

Click here to join the meeting

Or call in (audio only)

+1 631-339-0571 ,,91416127# United States, Brentwood

(877) 284-0719 ,,91416127# United States (Toll-free)

Phone Conference ID: 914 161 27#

Officials will provide an overview of the construction work scheduled to be completed, traffic expectation, and detour information. This reconstruction project includes new curbing, ADA accommodations at intersections, where appropriate, improved drainage, signal upgrades at three intersections, some utility upgrades, new paving and line painting. The work will take place from the New York state line in Sayre to just north of the Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks (near the Agway) in Athens. For more information on the project visit Bradford County SR 199-010 on the www.penndot.pa.gov/District3 website.

The Route 199 project is a four-year project that began in September of 2020 and is expected to be completed in 2024. Kriger Construction, Incorporated, is the prime contractor on this $16.4 million project.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

