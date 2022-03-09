Game and Fish invites the public to provide input on 2022 hunting seasons

Casper - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Casper Region will hold a series of public open houses as well as a final public meeting to present and discuss proposed 2022 hunting seasons. Attending a public meeting is one way to learn about local wildlife populations, ask questions, and visit with local Game and Fish biologists and game wardens.

You are invited to participate in one or more of the following meetings:

Date Time City Location March 21, 2022 4-6 PM Sundance Crook County Courthouse Basement March 21, 2022 7-9 PM Newcastle Pinnacle Bank March 22, 2022 6:30-8:30 PM Hulett Greater Hulett Community Center March 22, 2022 4-7 PM Douglas Converse County Library March 23, 2022 4-7 PM Lusk Niobrara County Fairgrounds March 24, 2022 Noon - 1 PM Casper *Question and Answer Zoom Meeting (Zoom link) March 24, 2022 6-8 PM Casper Casper Game and Fish Regional Office

Interested hunters can review the proposed regulations and submit public comments through 5 pm April 1 online at https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Get-Involved/Public-Meetings or mail comments to Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604.

The Game and Fish Department supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations by contacting the nearest Game and Fish office.

