Game and Fish invites the public to provide input on 2022 hunting seasons
March 09, 2022
Casper - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Casper Region will hold a series of public open houses as well as a final public meeting to present and discuss proposed 2022 hunting seasons. Attending a public meeting is one way to learn about local wildlife populations, ask questions, and visit with local Game and Fish biologists and game wardens.
You are invited to participate in one or more of the following meetings:
|Date
|Time
|City
|Location
|March 21, 2022
|4-6 PM
|Sundance
|Crook County Courthouse Basement
|March 21, 2022
|7-9 PM
|Newcastle
|Pinnacle Bank
|March 22, 2022
|6:30-8:30 PM
|Hulett
|Greater Hulett Community Center
|March 22, 2022
|4-7 PM
|Douglas
|Converse County Library
|March 23, 2022
|4-7 PM
|Lusk
|Niobrara County Fairgrounds
|March 24, 2022
|Noon - 1 PM
|Casper
|*Question and Answer Zoom Meeting (Zoom link)
|March 24, 2022
|6-8 PM
|Casper
|Casper Game and Fish Regional Office
The Game and Fish Department supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations by contacting the nearest Game and Fish office.
