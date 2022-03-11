Submit Release
Browning Associates Fees - Paying a fee for Job Search Assistance

Are firms that charge a fee for executive Job Search Assistance Legitimate?

11 For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”
— Jeremiah 29:11
PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is charging a fee to assist with an executive job search legitimate? According to Browning Associates Founder John Seraichyk, the answer lies in understanding what precisely we can do and what we openly profess we cannot. For example, Browning Associates cannot guarantee you a job. Browning Associates can guarantee to advise, coach, counsel, and assist with an outreach that will maximize a more extensive network. Thus, certainly increasing the focus and intensity of your career search or change. Therefore, according to Seraichyk, if you're engaging Browning Associates to build, leverage, and multiply your executive network, then certainly their value proposition is not only legit but invaluable.

Who Does Browning Associates Work With?

Browning Associates works exclusively with executives earning $200k or more annually. There is a fee for their services. They offer a stringent contractual promise to work with their clients one-on-one for the length of time historically necessary to complete an executive career search. Indeed, no company or person can guarantee an outcome, says Seraichyk. However, if you do your research, you will learn of their many successes. According to Seraichyk and many satisfied executive clients, if you engage Browning Associates and adhere to their process, you will get everything you paid for and then some! So then, is Browning Associates legit? If you do your homework, we think you will find they are.

To learn more about Browning Associates' legitimacy, please visit recommended consumer protection sites listed here https://www.careerwatchdogs.org/ or other legitimate consumer sites.

Browning Associates Executive Career Search Assistance

