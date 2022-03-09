Governor Newsom Statement on Biden Administration’s Restoration of California’s Clean Car Waiver  

Published: Mar 09, 2022

SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom released the below statement today following the U.S. EPA’s restoration of California’s Clean Air Act waiver. The move remedies the previous administration’s groundless ​attack on a critical program that is based on California​’s decades ​of experience setting emissions standards​ as authorized by law. With today’s action, California can continue its groundbreaking leadership in forging a clean transportation future as momentum for the zero-emission vehicle transition grows around the nation and world.

“I thank the Biden Administration for righting the reckless wrongs of the Trump Administration and recognizing our decades-old authority to protect Californians and our planet,” said Governor Newsom. “The restoration of our state’s Clean Air Act waiver is a major victory for the environment, our economy, and the health of families across the country that comes at a pivotal moment underscoring the need to end our reliance on fossil fuels. California looks forward to partnering with the Biden Administration to make a zero-emission future a reality for all Americans.”

California will continue to set the pace with innovative policies and partnerships with states that have chosen to adopt its pioneering standards and move us away from fossil fuels. Governor Newsom has advanced bold investments to accelerate the state’s zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) goals, including the California Blueprint’s proposed $10 billion ZEV package, that will deliver good jobs, spur innovation and help to clean the air. Together with the $5 billion investment in ZEV charging from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, these historic investments will help make ZEVs more affordable and convenient for all Californians, while building out clean transportation infrastructure and charging stations, especially in low-income communities.

California is committed to providing immediate relief to help working Californians face the realities of the moment with rising gas prices across the world. Governor Newsom in January proposed to pause the gas tax increase and during his State of the State address, announced that the administration is developing a tax rebate proposal to put money directly in the pockets of Californians.

