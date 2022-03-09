Illinois spring trout fishing season opens April 2

SPRINGFIELD – The 2022 Illinois spring trout fishing season will open April 2 at 57 ponds, lakes and streams throughout the state.

An early opportunity at select trout sites – the spring catch-and-release fishing season – will open March 19. No trout may be kept during the catch-and-release fishing period, but anglers can keep trout after the opening of the regular season beginning April 2. The Illinois Catchable Trout Program is funded by those who use the program through the sale of inland trout stamps. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) stocks more than 80,000 rainbow trout each year in bodies of water where trout fishing is permitted during the spring season. An additional 80,000 trout will be stocked for the fall trout fishing season, which begins in October.

For the 2022 spring trout season, no trout may be taken from any of the stocked sites from March 14 until the season opens at 5 a.m. April 2. Anyone attempting to harvest trout before the legal harvest season opening will be issued citations.

All anglers, including those who intend to release fish caught before April 2, must have a fishing license and an inland trout stamp unless they are younger than 16, blind or disabled, or an Illinois resident on leave from active duty in the Armed Forces. The daily catch limit for each angler is five trout.

Please note: For site maintenance reasons, there will not be a 2022 spring trout season in King Park Pond at Pittsfield in Pike County.

For more information about trout seasons and other Illinois fishing opportunities, visit https://www.ifishillinois.org.

Illinois 2022 fishing licenses and inland trout stamps are available now at IDNR license and permit locations, including many bait shops, sporting goods stores and other retail outlets. For a list of locations, check the IDNR website at https://www.dnr.illinois.gov. Fishing licenses and trout stamps also can be purchased online. Find the link on the IDNR website at www.dnr.illinois.gov.

For information about all site regulations, anglers should contact individual sites that will be stocked with catchable-size trout. Not all sites open at 5 a.m. on opening day. Anglers are reminded to check the opening time of their favorite sites prior to the open date.

The 57 locations that will be open for the spring trout season are listed at the link below.

