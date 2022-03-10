N8 Medical's CeraShield Endotracheal Tube my prevent potentially lethal respiratory infections in ICU patients
A newly funded clinical study's results may change the practice of ICU care.
If CSA ETTs are shown to be effective this would result in the wide scale implementation of this novel ETT.”SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Can N8 Medical’s CeraShield Endotracheal Tube prevent potentially lethal respiratory infections in ICU patients?
— Prof. John Muscedere
Canada has just funded a large post-market approval clinical study whose results may change the practice of ICU care.
N8 Medical LLC, a subsidiary of N8 Biosciences and developer of the CeraShield Endotracheal Tube (ETT) announced today that Professor John Muscedere of Kingston Health Sciences Center (Kingston, Ontario) successfully competed in SEAMO’s Innovation Fund competition and has been awarded grant funding to conduct a large clinical study.
This post-market approval study will compare use of the CeraShield Endotracheal Tube (ETT) to uncoated ETTs with subglottic suctioning in ICU patients who require mechanical ventilation for more than 48 hours who are at risk for developing Ventilator Associated Pneumonia (VAP). VAP is a common, expensive and potentially fatal respiratory infection that researchers have linked to growth of pathogenic bacterial biofilm on the tube’s surfaces and micro-aspiration of pooled pathogens above the tube’s inflated cuff.
The CeraShield ETT has a proprietary coating designed to prevent growth of bacteria on the tube’s surfaces. Recent human clinical data in a small study has shown that the CeraShield ETT is able to reduce the incidence of bacterial colonization by 97% compared to historical data. The study is expected to start in May and will enroll all eligible ICU patients over an 12 month period. The study will assess whether use of the CeraShield ETT is able eradicate ventilator associated pneumonia – in a prospective, longitudinal, cross-over, interrupted time, implementation study (CEASE VAP study). It is estimated that as many as 800 patients will participate in this study.
Dr. John Muscedere, MD, FRCPC, is an intensivist at Kingston Health Sciences Center (KHSC), and Professor of Critical Care Medicine in the Faculty of Health Sciences at Queen’s University. He also serves as the Research Director of the Critical Care Program at Queen’s and KHSC.
In addition to his clinical and academic posts, John is the Scientific Director and Chief Executive Officer of Canadian Frailty Network (CFN), a not-for-profit funded under Canada’s Networks of Centres of Excellence (NCE) program. CFN is improving care of the frail elderly by increasing frailty recognition and assessment, increasing evidence for decision-making, mobilizing evidence into policy and practice, and advocating for change in the healthcare system to meet the needs of this vulnerable population.
The abstract of Dr. Muscedere’s successful grant proposal states:
“Critically ill patients are at high risk of acquiring pneumonia during the time they are mechanically ventilated. This is known as ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP). VAP results in increased duration of mechanical ventilation, increased ICU and hospital stay, increased risk of death and increased health care costs. VAP occurs in 20% of patients and it is estimated that each case of VAP costs the health care system $10 to 15,000 Cdn. VAP is regarded as an important patient safety issue and there is an urgent need for better prevention strategies.”
“If CSA ETTs are shown to be effective, they would improve patient care by reducing the morbidity and mortality associated with VAP along with the reduction of antibiotic utilization. This would result in the wide scale implementation of this novel ETT.”
Robert D. Mitchell, N8 Biosciences new CEO said “We congratulate Dr. Muscadere on his successful grant application. N8 Medical will supply the CeraShield ETTs needed for the study, however the study’s design, implementation and final report is and will be completely independent of N8 Medical. We are honored that Dr. Muscadere has agreed to head this trial with the objective to generate important clinical evidence about the performance of our CeraShield ETT as a potential advance to reduce potentially lethal hospital acquired infections.”
ABOUT N8 MEDICAL
N8 Medical, LLC (www.N8Medical.com), headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah , is a rapidly-growing, privately-held clinical stage biotechnology company developing a platform of anti-fouling medical devices designed to have significant, life-saving clinical impact through reduction of infection, related complications and mortality. Key publications are available at www.N8Medical.com.
CAUTION: In United States, the CeraShield™ Endotracheal Tube and has not been granted marketing approval. These statements have not been evaluated by Health Canada or FDA.
Contact:
Carl Genberg, B.Sc. J.D.
Chief Scientific Officer
N8 Medical, LLC
(702) 285-5740
carlgenberg@n8medical.com
Carl Genberg
N8 Medical
+ 17022855740
email us here