Derby Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A5000882
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy
STATION: VSP Derby
CONTACT#: (802)334-8881
DATE/TIME:
INCIDENT LOCATION: Maple Street in the Town of Barton
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Robert Ingram
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brighton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police received an anonymous tip regarding the location of a male that matched the description of a male suspect of a separate incident. Through investigation it was determined the male was possibly identified as Robert Ingram, who had an active warrant for his arrest. Troopers arrived at the above listed location and located Ingram. Investigation revealed Ingram was also violating an active set of court ordered conditions. Ingram was subsequently transported to Northern State Correctional Facility and lodge on his arrest warrant. Ingram was also issued a citation to appear in the Orleans County Court – CRIMMINAL DIVISION for the above listed offense.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/19/2022 @ 10:00 am
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $200
MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.