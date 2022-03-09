Submit Release
Derby Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A5000882

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy                             

STATION: VSP Derby                   

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

 

DATE/TIME:

INCIDENT LOCATION: Maple Street in the Town of Barton

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Robert Ingram                                               

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brighton, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police received an anonymous tip regarding the location of a male that matched the description of a male suspect of a separate incident. Through investigation it was determined the male was possibly identified as Robert Ingram, who had an active warrant for his arrest. Troopers arrived at the above listed location and located Ingram. Investigation revealed Ingram was also violating an active set of court ordered conditions. Ingram was subsequently transported to Northern State Correctional Facility and lodge on his arrest warrant. Ingram was also issued a citation to appear in the Orleans County Court – CRIMMINAL DIVISION for the above listed offense.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/19/2022 @ 10:00 am          

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility    

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

