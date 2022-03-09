STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont law enforcement teams up to donate body armor to Ukraine

Members of the public also encouraged to contribute vests for military units

WATERBURY, Vt. (Wednesday, March 9, 2022) — Vermont law enforcement agencies are teaming up to donate used and expired body-armor vests to military units in Ukraine.

Members of the public also may donate any body-armor vests they have, provided the vests have a rating of level III or more, to their nearest Vermont State Police barracks. Donations will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the 10 barracks statewide until March 23.

After that, the vests will be collected throughout the state and packaged for shipment to Ukraine.

A list of all Vermont State Police barracks can be found online here: https://vsp.vermont.gov/stations.

Media contact

Vermont State Police Capt. Mike Manley is available to discuss this initiative. Please contact Vermont State Police Public Information Officer Adam Silverman at adam.silverman@vermont.gov with interview requests.

- 30 -