Maven Collective Marketing 2nd Year Recognized as Top Canadian B2B Company

Maven Collective Marketing 2nd Year Top Canadian B2B Company

Maven Collective Marketing named the Top 500 Business to Business Canadian Companies for 2022 by Clutch.

Our clients' outstanding reviews and feedback provided this opportunity in recognition of our work for which we are extremely grateful.” — Erica Hakonson, Principal & Founder, Maven Collective Marketing

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clutch, the leading B2B rating site that recognizes marketing, IT, and software services providers, has announced Maven Collective Marketing, for the second year, as one of the Top 500 B2B Services Companies in Canada for 2022.

The Washington DC-based ratings and reviews platform recently released its list of top Canadian B2B companies across varying industries and locations. When it comes to choosing the best and the brightest, the selection process is based on verified customer reviews, digital presence, case studies, and brand recognition.

“The Mavens are very proud and honored to receive this notable accolade by Clutch. We are thankful for this great acknowledgment of our work to bring expertise our clients can measure through every project and initiative we undertake. Our clients' outstanding reviews and feedback provided this opportunity in recognition of our work for which we are extremely grateful,” shares Erica Hakonson, Principal and Founder of Maven Collective Marketing.

The leading reviews platform for IT, marketing, and business service providers, annually ranks and awards the finest and highest-ranking firms across industries and locations. The Clutch Leader Awards recognize companies' commitment to building their expertise, providing stellar customer service, and producing high-quality results for clients. To qualify as a Clutch Leader, companies must display excellent industry expertise, substantial ability to deliver, and a track record of high-quality and legitimate client reviews.

Maven Collective Marketing has had the pleasure of working with many notable clients to deliver many award-winning results. It is noteworthy to mention that this recognition by Clutch would not have happened without the many stellar reviews from our long-term clients.

This year, Maven Collective Marketing has been honored not only by Clutch but also by other organizations for superb work, such as two prestigious recognitions from the AVA Digital Awards. In the past year, Maven Collective Marketing has strategized and implemented branding overhauls, website redesigns, product launches, and curated virtual events to formulate award-winning winning work for our Microsoft Partner Marketing clients.

The leaders featured on Clutch’s list come from different walks of B2B services, including public relations, mobile app development, and print design, for clients in different industries. The ever-growing reviews platform is said to be increasing its user base by 50% each year. The opportunity to feature on a list curated by a prime start-up like Clutch gives Maven Collective Marketing a competitive edge in the B2B marketing industry.

About Maven Collective Marketing

Maven Collective Marketing delivers the B2B marketing expertise you can measure to yield award-winning results for their SaaS and software services clients, including the Microsoft Corporation, Microsoft Partners, and other SaaS-based organizations for more than a decade. Maven Collective Marketing helps these organizations evolve their digital marketing practices to compete and thrive in the oversaturated marketplace of software sameness.

If you are a Microsoft CSP, Microsoft ISV, Microsoft MSP, and/or Microsoft Resellers interested in working with an award-winning B2B marketing agency that not only delivers measurable online marketing results but also can help you leverage the Microsoft Partner ecosystem for greater exposure of your business and solutions, look no further.

See how: https://mavencollectivemarketing.com